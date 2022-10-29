HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-30-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

COOP LOOP – 1 p.m. Fun 5K/10K race on moderately difficult course through scenic Cooperstown. Will include prizes for children and adults for costumes in categories Scariest, Funniest, Best Group, Most Creative, & Best Overall. Cost, $30/adult for the 5K. Begins & ends at The Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800, ext. 111 or visit clarksportscenter.com/events/2022-coop-loop-5k-10k-race/

BOO AT THE BEAR – 1 – 7 p.m. Bring the kids out in their Halloween best for pictures with ‘Beary the Polar Bear’ and enter to win a gift certificate, enjoy spooky flavors of ice cream. Any child coming in costume gets a free kiddy cone. Fun family event for all. Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream, 5212 State Highway 28 S, Oneonta. (607) 432-0901 or visit facebook.com/people/Polar-Bear-Homemade-Ice-Cream-More/100063771512068/

THEATER – 2 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents ‘Misery’ adapted by William Goldman and based on the novel by Stephen King. General admission, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

COOPERSTOWN PUMPKIN GLOW – 6 – 7 p.m. Stop by and enjoy the Jack O’Lanterns on display this Halloween. Carve your own and bring it down to be displayed with the rest, and don’t forget the candle. Held on the Porch & Lawn at the Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com/pumpkin-glow.html

HISTORICAL SOCIETY – 2 p.m. Join the Town of Maryland Historical society for a meeting and presentation on the C.H. Graham Hose Company’s history from its inception in 1885 to present. Learn about the engines, the hoses, major fires, and non-fire activities. Held at the Am Vets Building, 16 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343 or visit facebook.com/groups/291944741443454

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Early voting is open for this years general election. Otsego County residents can vote on their schedule at either Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta or at Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Visit otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for more information.

SHIFT FAIR – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy holistic healing and spiritual fair with Shift New York. Will include tried & true psychic readings & healing, free workshops, and many metaphysical vendors. Tickets, $13 at the door. Held at Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit ShiftNewYork.com