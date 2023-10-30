HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

Halloween Parades

in Cooperstown & Oneonta

COOPERSTOWN PARADE—5 p.m. Meet at the Village Library with ghosts, ghouls and other creatures for a march down Main Street, followed by trick-or-treating. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ONEONTA HALLOWEEN—6 p.m. “Downtown Parade and Trick-or-Treating.” Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

OPEN HOUSE – Time TBA. “Halloween Open House.” Trick or treaters welcome. Features apple cider, candy, glowsticks, more. Gilbertsville Fire Department & Emergency Squad, 114 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire

HALLOWEEN—All day. Trick or Treat. While supplies last. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HALLOWEEN—3-4 p.m. Trick-Or-Treat through the areas of the sports center. Free to members and non-members. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

CONTEST—3 p.m. “Halloween Costume Contest.” Before the trick-or-treating begins, stop at the Great Hall and see which costume is best. Includes prizes for winners (announced at 4), snacks, candy, coloring activities. Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

TRUNK-OR-TREAT—5-7 p.m. Treats, games, contest and a barn full of fun. Christ Church, 166 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. Visit (607) 783-226 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristchurchgvilleNY

CHERRY VALLEY HALLOWEEN—

5-6 p.m. Costume contest with prizes. NBT Parking Lot, 16 Main Street, Cherry Valley.

5-7 p.m. Trick-Or-Treating. Village of Cherry Valley.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat. Cherry Valley Firehouse, 11 Railroad Avenue, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CherryValleyNYBiz/

GHOST TOUR—6-9 p.m. “The Haunted Castle Tour and Dinner.” Tour the maze of a castle once used as a prison, with many stories of cursed souls and monstrous creatures. Includes buffet dinner before the tour. $45/person. Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (917) 348-7890 or visit https://castleonthedelaware.com/

HALLOWEEN—7-9 p.m. “Halloween Night Exclusive Event!” Spooktacular evening of frightful fun and thrilling surprises. Enter the costume contest, play spooky games, listen to ghost stories, folklore, much more. Tickets, $50. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment, water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Jendy Murphy at (518) 605-5642 or visit https://susqadk.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.