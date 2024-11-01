HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Support the Fight Against Alzheimer’s

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. Registration at 9 a.m. “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.” Registration required. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-4773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/events/

BLOOD DRIVE—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street Baptist Church, Briggs Hall, 333 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.redcrossblood.org/

ART MINISTRY—9-11 a.m. “Invention In Drawing.” Led by Gary Mayer. Fees apply; registration required. Held Saturdays through 11/23. First United Methodist Church of Oneonta, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102.

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center atrium, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

GRIEF—9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “The Waves of Grief: Healing Grief Retreat for Adults.” Presented by Helios Care. Free; registration required. Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road, Walton. (607) 432-6773 or visit helioscare.org/events

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair.” Art, crafts, baked goods, books, food and more by regional artisans. Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets!”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

DAY OF THE DEAD—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

MUSEUM—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. WSKG presents a 25-minute preview of Ken Burns’ “Leonardo DaVinci.” Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/class/community-day-2?wcs_timestamp=1730545200

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Trivia!” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

WRITING—1-2:30 p.m. “Sacred Writing Circle at the Gatehouse: Death, Transformation and Remembrance.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

FORESTRY—2 p.m.; doors open at 1:30 p.m. “Suburban Forestry.” Presented by Rebecca Hargrave, professor of natural resources at SUNY Morrisville, with the New York Forest Owners Association. Open to the public. Broome County Cooperative Extension, 840 Front Street, Binghamton. (607) 862-9152 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/The-New-York-Forest-Owners-Association-100064554407978/

HURRICANE RELIEF—2 p.m. “Vets Helping Vets: Hurricane Relief Benefit.” VFW Post No. 2338, 752 State Highway 20, West Winfield. (315) 822-5170 or visit https://www.facebook.com/vfwpost2338

BENEFIT—3-6 p.m. “Annual Turkey Supper.” Take-out only. Fees apply. Wells Bridge Fire Department, 116 County Road 4, Wells Bridge. (607) 988-2542 or visit https://www.facebook.com/people/Wells-Bridge-Fire-Department/100064854635770/?paipv=0&eav=AfaOvPDKIUXy67DaTxsZ1bYVG3pYcb-Gj4rO2kVfjIO7TXZHLwMwhEMrJ1ZKmjFp_dI&_rdr

THEATRE—3 p.m. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Fees apply; registration required. Also held 3 p.m. on 11/3, at 7:30 p.m. on 11/8, and at 3 p.m. on 1/9 and 11/10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

MUSIC—3 p.m. “Junior Recital.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

ARTIST RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Glimpses of Our Landscape: Black and White and Color.” Free, open to the public. On view through 1/11/2025. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7980 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/glimpses-of-our-landscape-black-and-white-and-color-artist-reception

WOMEN’S CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Red Tent Women’s Circle.” Includes activity, story circle and a potluck dinner. Fees apply. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

SCREENING—6 p.m. “Borderline: A Pre-Festival Program of Short Films.” Part of the Glimmerglass Film Days. Registration required. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881. Or visit https://www.facebook.com/glimfilmdays

BENEFIT—6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. “18th Annual Greater Oneonta Historical Society Live Auction.” Free admission. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/

BENEFIT—6-8 p.m. “3rd Annual Postcard Exhibition Benefit.” Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Murder on the Orient Express.” Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Fees apply. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 11/3. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://catskillplayers.org/

CONCERT—8 p.m., doors 7 p.m. “Organ Fairchild: Funky Jams Made For Getting Down!” Featuring special guests the Specialists. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “42nd Street Musical.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/10173529

