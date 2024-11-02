HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Hot Cocoa 5K Run

FUNDRAISER—9:30 a.m. “2024 Hot Cocoa 5K Run.” Benefit for the Arc Otsego Helping Hands Fund. Fees apply. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or visit https://www.facebook.com/arcotsego

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME ENDS

YOGA—8-9 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

GUN SHOW—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Oneonta Gun Show.” 50+ dealers showing arms and military relics from pre-Revolutionary War to present. Buy, sell or trade. All federal and NYS firearm laws will be observed. Admission $5. Presented by Midstate Arms Collectors Inc. at the Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 748-1010 or visit https://gunshowtrader.com/gun-shows/oneonta-gun-knife-show/

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

AUTHOR TALK—2 p.m. “Reckoning with Ancestral Sins: Uncovering My Family’s Slaveholding Past.” Presented by Washington D.C. journalist and author Debra Bruno. Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit FenimoreArt.org

THEATRE—2 p.m. “Murder on the Orient Express.” Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Fees apply. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://catskillplayers.org/

OUTDOORS—2-5 p.m. “Queer Outdoors: Mud Lake Hike.” Led by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. (607) 375-7280 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-mud-lake-hike

THEATRE—3 p.m. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Fees apply; registration required. Also held at 7:30 p.m. on 11/8 and at 3 p.m. on 1/9 and 11/10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

SUNDAY SPEAKERS—Free and open to the public. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (202) 271-7619 or visit

• 4 p.m. “The Paradox of Presidential Power.” Presented by Dr. Richard Pious in conjunction with the Friends of the Village Library.

• 5:30 p.m. Intermission with pizza and soft drinks. Funded by Louise Burchard Pierce Memorial Grant.

• 6 p.m. “A Citizen’s Guide to Preserving Democracy.” Part of the Race, Equity and Justice series presented by the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown.

BEAUTY EXPO—4-8 p.m. “Fall Back Into (Self) Love: Self-Care & Beauty Expo.” Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/foothillsoneonta

