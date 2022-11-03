HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-04-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Oneonta Concert Association presents sitar concert in the classic Northern Indian style as performed by Arjun Verma, student/son to renowned Oneonta-based sitarist Roop Verma. Performance will be accompanied by Naren Budhakar on tabla. Tickets, $25/adult. Performance at The First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7283 or visit oneontaconcertassociation.org

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Early voting is open for this years general election. Otsego County residents can vote on their schedule at either Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta or at Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Visit otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for more information.

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy First Friday in Cherry Valley and visit the opening day of the exhibit ‘Terrain,’ featuring works by Judith Ellers, photography, Megan Adams Irving, ceramic sculptural landscapes, and Marc-Anthony Polizzi, installation. Refreshments available. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective

JUNIOR/SENIOR PLAY – 7 p.m. The students of the Cooperstown Central School present ‘She Kills Monsters’ a dramatic comedy about Agnes Evans who discovers the D&D world of her sister, Tilly, after her tragic death. Tickets, $10 at the door. Rated Pg13 for mild language and battle scenes. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. (607) 547-8181 or visit cooperstowncs.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. The Catskill Community Players present comedy Luigi Jannuzzi’s comedy, ‘Exhibit This!’ featuring 13 short skits based on art work displayed at The Met. Tickets, $20/general admission. Wieting Theater, 168 Main Street, Worcester. Visit catskillplayers.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. The Orpheus Theater presents ‘Young Frankenstein’ featuring fun tunes from ‘Transylvania Mania’ to ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz.’ The production is sure to leave the audience in stitches. Tickets, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre