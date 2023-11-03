HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Milford Celebrates 100th Birthday of

their First Ever Motorized Fire Engine

OPEN HOUSE—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pancake Breakfast & Open House. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, eggs, bacon and more available by donation. Celebrate the 100th birthday of the 1923 Stewart, the department’s 1st motorized apparatus. Milford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 64 State Highway 28, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064335715537

FUNDRAISER—Noon. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. The Empire House Hotel, 136 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

POP-UP SHOP—All day. Shop to support the Super Heroes Humane Society. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Find produce, arts, crafts, more from area producers. 53-55 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

CRAFT FAIR—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Greene Central School After Prom Holiday Extravaganza Craft Fair.” Find gifts of all kinds from 70 crafters, artisans, vendors, more. Enter a raffle, play a carnival game and have a good time. Greene Central High School, 40 South Canal Street, Greene. (607) 226-4344.

FALL FAIR—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Annual Craft & Vendor Fair.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

RIBBON CUTTING—10 a.m. Celebrate grand opening of Sweet Caroline’s Boutique & Beauty, Southside Mall, Oneonta.

HOLIDAY FAIR—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair.” Celebrate the handcrafted and homemade wares showcasing the talent of local artisans. Includes book sale, lunch to-go by the Palatine Literary Society, bake sale, family activities, more. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

DAY OF THE DEAD—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Día de los Muertos Celebration.” Family-friendly celebration of the Day of the Dead with games, stories, crafts, and the Cooperstown Children’s Choir at 1. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

OPEN MIC—Noon to 2 p.m. “Uplifting Storytelling, Poetry, Singer/Songwriter.” Family-friendly opportunity to share stories, humor, poetry, original songs, and more. Emceed by Swami Tirtha. Free. The Green Earth Natural Foods and Café, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Connect@orangecowboy.com or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-mic-lighthearted-story-telling-humor-poetry-tickets-725771129987?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

WRITERS GROUP—1:30-3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

ANNIVERSARY—4-6 p.m. Dazzo’s Kitchen, 42 River Street, Oneonta.

HOLIDAY ORNAMENTS—5 p.m. “Blown-Glass Holiday Ornament Night.” Choose the colors, witness a demonstration of glass blowing, and then let the imagination take flight in this workshop to create a masterpiece. Reservations required. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 928 County Route 26, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FlyCreekCiderMill

EXHIBITION—6-8 p.m. “2nd Annual Postcard Exhibition Benefit.” Purchase original postcard-sized works of art for just $50 and support the 2024 exhibit season. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/

SWING DANCE—6:30-7:15 p.m. “East Coast Swing Dance Event.” Learn to swing with professional dance instructor Linda Leverock. Followed by dancing and live music with “Solid Ground,” performing swing to Latin to blues and the waltz. Cost, $10 for the workshop, $10 music cover. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

STAR GAZING—7-8:30 p.m. “Naked Eye Astronomy.” Learn about the night sky, spot Jupiter and Saturn, find the constellations, more. Bring comfortable folding chairs and dress warmly. Followed by hot chocolate. Rain date is 11/11. Free. Presented by OCCA at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/naked-eye-astronomy

THEATRE—8 p.m. “The Savannah Sipping Society” by Jones, Hope and Wooten, presented by the Catskill Community Players. A comedy about 4 unique women longing to escape the daily routine meet at yoga and have an impromptu happy hour, leading to the restart of their lives. Tickets $20. The Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers