Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Hot Cocoa Run with Arc Otsego

HOT COCOA RUN—9:30 a.m. The Arc Otsego “Hot Cocoa 5K Run & 1K Walk” to make life a little sweeter for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. All participants receive 1 cup of hot cocoa. Proceeds benefit The Arc Otsego’s Helping Hands fund. $25 for the 5K; $15 for the 1K. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or visit https://www.facebook.com/arcotsego

FUNDRAISER—Noon. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. The Empire House Hotel, 136 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

THEATRE—2 p.m. “The Savannah Sipping Society” by Jones, Hope and Wooten, presented by the Catskill Community Players. A comedy about 4 unique women longing to escape the daily routine meet at yoga and have an impromptu happy hour, leading to the restart of their lives. Tickets $20. The Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers

PERFORMANCE—3 p.m. “Pamyua.” A performance group that blends Inuit drum/dance melodies with R&B vocal styling and arrangements. Tickets, $24. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. Visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/pamyua/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-22-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 22 Fundraiser For Hometown 4th Of July FUNDRAISER – 6 p.m. Join Hill City Celebrations for a fun evening to benefit the Hometown 4th of July Celebration to be held in Neahwa Park. The evening will feature the Stan Fox Trio and local food truck cuisine. Held on the patio space adjacent to the main entrance of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta.…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

For a limited time, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE