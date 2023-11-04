HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Hot Cocoa Run with Arc Otsego

HOT COCOA RUN—9:30 a.m. The Arc Otsego “Hot Cocoa 5K Run & 1K Walk” to make life a little sweeter for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. All participants receive 1 cup of hot cocoa. Proceeds benefit The Arc Otsego’s Helping Hands fund. $25 for the 5K; $15 for the 1K. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-8595 or visit https://www.facebook.com/arcotsego

FUNDRAISER—Noon. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. The Empire House Hotel, 136 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

THEATRE—2 p.m. “The Savannah Sipping Society” by Jones, Hope and Wooten, presented by the Catskill Community Players. A comedy about 4 unique women longing to escape the daily routine meet at yoga and have an impromptu happy hour, leading to the restart of their lives. Tickets $20. The Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers

PERFORMANCE—3 p.m. “Pamyua.” A performance group that blends Inuit drum/dance melodies with R&B vocal styling and arrangements. Tickets, $24. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. Visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/pamyua/