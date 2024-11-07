Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Holiday Bazaar at The Major’s Inn

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Joyful Traditions Holiday Bazaar.” Lunch available. Continues 11/9. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2393 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/

VETERANS—8:15 a.m. “Veterans Day Program and Breakfast.” RSVP required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 501 or visit https://www.cvscs.org/

FILM FEST—10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. “Glimmerglass Film Festival.” Featuring a combination of compelling independent films, filmmaker talks, art, books, parties, guided walks and collaborations with local businesses. Continues through 11/11. Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/glimfilmdays

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class presented by instructor Kris Anne Eignor. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/  

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, fish on a bun, stewed tomatoes and brownies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php  

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. to noon. “Chilling Chatting & Coffee.”Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100000832819999/

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through 3rd grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

VETERANS—Noon to 3 p.m. “Veterans Day Celebration.” Lunch, refreshments and performance by 4-Ever Young Quartet. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Gathering-Place-50-Plus-Community-Center-100066731630000/

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CIRCUS—6:30 p.m. “The Cole Circus All Stars.” Tickets required. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RichfieldCSD/

RAILROAD HISTORY—7 p.m. Program by Utica and Mohawk Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society past president and current program Chairperson Wayne Freed on the railroad of Switzerland. Free and open to the public. Zion Lutheran Church, 630 French Road, New Hartford. (315) 275-1223.

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Soloists in the Round.” Three musicians perform original music. Suggested donation applies. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Fees apply; registration required. Also held at 3 p.m. on 11/9 and 11/10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “Othello.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/10173534

