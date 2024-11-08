Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Oneonta Community Concert
Band Salutes Veterans

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Salute to Veterans.” Presented by the Oneonta Community Concert Band. Free and open to the public. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 437-1529 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneontacommunityconcertband/

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Annual Pancake Day.” Pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, juice and more in buffet-style dining. Breakfast by donation. Milford Fire Station, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064335715537

FILM FEST—8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Glimmerglass Film Festival.” Featuring a combination of compelling independent films, filmmaker talks, art, books, parties, guided walks and collaborations with local businesses. Continues through 11/11. Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/glimfilmdays

OUTDOORS—8:30 a.m. Bird walk with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society around Otsego Lake. Meet at the Fenimore Art Museum entrance, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://glimmerglassfilmdays111.eventive.org/schedule/bird-walk-with-the-delaware-otsego-audubon-society-66ec8a3c68affc0039edf0f0

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Annual Bake Sale and Craft Show.” Benefit for Fire Department Company 2 Support Fund. Hartwick Fire Department Company 2, 4877 State Highway 28, Hartwick Seminary. (607) 547-8554 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Hartwick-Fire-Department-Company-2-Hartwick-Seminary-100071529502985/  

SHOW—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Farm Toy Show.” Penny raffle and food booth. Proceeds benefit the Cherry Valley Fire Department. Admission fees apply. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3318 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070619347280

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—10 a.m. “Pursuing the Potter Wheel.” Continues Saturdays through 12/14. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://smithyarts.org/classes-workshops

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Joyful Traditions Holiday Bazaar.” Lunch available. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2393 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Printmaking Workshop with Amy Silberkliet.” Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/printmaking-with-amy-silberkleit

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Shop Small With Us.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Storybook & Illustration Workshop.” For kids ages 9-14. Fees apply; registration required. Also held 11/10. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium
• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets.”
• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

GRAND OPENING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mission Guild Studio Gallery. 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/MissionGuild/

MUSIC—Noon. “Cooperstown Children’s Choir Performance.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

HISTORY—1 p.m. “The Russian Empire’s New Clothes, 1700-1917.” Presented online by the Russian History Museum, Jordanville. (315) 858-2468 or visit https://www.russianhistorymuseum.org/

HISTORY—2-4 p.m. “Erie Canal Symposium.” New historical research, canal history, engineering, art and how the Mohawk Valley will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

OUTDOORS—2:15 p.m. “Get the Kids Out: Glimmerglass Film Days.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet on the steps of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-glimmerglass-film-days

DINNER—3-5:30 p.m. “Take-out Only Pork Dinner.” Fees apply; registration required. Otego Methodist Church, 10 Church Street, Otego. (607) 988-7107 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/otegoumc

ONEONTA—3-6 p.m. “FOR-DO Harvest Dinner.” Free food, music and crafts. The Lord’s Table, 18 Elm Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4435 or visit https://www.facebook.com/forecoverydo

THEATRE—3 p.m. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Fees apply; registration required. Also held at 3 p.m. on 11/10. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

FUNDRAISER—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Spaghetti Dinner.” West Edmeston Volunteer Fire Department, 156 County Highway 18C, West Edmeston. (315) 855-4404 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WestEdmestonVolunteerFireDept

PRIDE—6:30 p.m. “Community Meeting with Free Narcan Training.” Presented by Southern Tier AIDS Program and the Otsego Pride Alliance. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “Allegiance Musical.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/10173541

THEATRE—8 p.m. “Antigone.” Presented by the Hartwick College, Theatre Arts Department. Lab Theatre, basement of Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/HartwickTheatre

