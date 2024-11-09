HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Writers Gather at

the Cooperstown Library

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

YOGA—8-9 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

FILM FEST—10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. “Glimmerglass Film Festival.” Featuring a combination of compelling independent films, filmmaker talks, art, books, parties, guided walks and collaborations with local businesses. Continues through 11/11. Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/glimfilmdays

OUTDOORS—Noon to 2 p.m. “Guided Forest Walk.” Presented by the Otsego Land Trust on private property in Fly Creek. Registration required. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoLandTrust

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Sock Yarn Dyeing Workshop.” Fees apply. Rigby Handcraft, 43 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. https://www.emilierigby.com/learn/sock-yarn-dyeing-workshop-november-10th

RECEPTION—2-6 p.m. “Faces of Franklin.” Exhibit featuring works by local artist Bruce Goddard. Good Taste Epicurean Market, 438 Main Street, Suite 6, Franklin. (607) 230-4045 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083581202195

THEATRE—3 p.m. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Fees apply; registration required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

FUNDRAISER—4-8 p.m. “Spaghetti Dinner.” Presented by Schenevus Central School Class of 2028. Admission by donation. Schenevus AM Vet building, 16 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/schenevuscsd/

