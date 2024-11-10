HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day Breakfast!

VETERANS—8-11 a.m. “Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast.” Oneonta Middle School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-8262 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaMS

FREE FISHING DAY—All day. No licenses required. All other regulations remain in effect. https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/learn-to-fish

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FINALE—10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. “Glimmerglass Film Festival.” Featuring a combination of compelling independent films, filmmaker talks, art, books, parties, guided walks and collaborations with local businesses. Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/glimfilmdays

POTTERY—10 a.m. “Hand-Building with Ann.” Four-week course held Mondays through 12/9. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://smithyarts.org/classes-workshops

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness.” Held each Monday in the Community Room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Meets 2nd Monday of each month. In the Community Room with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

VETERANS—2 p.m. “Veterans Day Ceremony.” Music, keynote speaker and more. Presented by the Gilbertsville American Legion Auxiliary at the Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2232 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/gilbertsvilleny

ARTS & CRAFTS—4-6 p.m. “Watercolor.” All levels welcome. Fees apply; registration required. The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

GARDEN—6:30 p.m. “The Art of Flower Arranging.” Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Michelle Peters of Ambiance Florist provides useful tips on using seasonal flowers and nature’s offerings for enhancing holiday décor. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

