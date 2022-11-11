HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Get ready for the holidays. Many vendors will be selling cookies, Jewelry, Antiques, Collectibles, Crafts, Natural Products and more. Also, stop at the Book Nook for your next read or at the snack bar. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102 or visit firstumc-oneonta.org

BE AN ANGEL – The Angel Tree Program has returned. The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

KIDS HIKE – 10:30 a.m. – Noon. Get the kids out for this 3 day weekend to explore the winter forest on a hike up to Star Field with OCCA education specialist Shelby MacLeish. Dress for the weather and be prepared for mud. Registration required. Free, open to all. Meet at entrance on Chicken Farm Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-star-field/

FIBER WORKSHOP – Noon – 4 p.m. Make a fun felted scarf to wear or give away for the holidays with Artist Bobbi Goldman. Cost, $75 includes instruction & material. Registration required. Roxbury Art Center at Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org

BVA ANNUAL MEETING – Noon – 4 p.m. Tune in for the annual meeting of the Butternut Valley Alliance. On the agenda is election of officers, board members, and discussion of goals and strategies for the coming year. The public is invited to attend. Held by Zoom. Link is found at butternutvalleyalliance.org/content.aspx

RUSSIAN HISTORY—1 p.m. Learn about the history of the Fabergé brand in online presentation “The Afterlife of Fabergé: Fauxbergé and More” with Dr. Karen Kettering. Kettering will trace the history of the Jeweler, the efforts of art dealers after the workshop closed, the efforts of forgers, and will end with some of the techniques and resources used by the professionals when assessing a work of art. Presented by The Russian History Museum, 1407 Robinson Road, Jordanville. (315) 858-2468 or visit russianhistorymuseum.org

MUSIC—1:30 p.m. Celebrate Native American Heritage month with screening of “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” a documentary film about the influence of indigenous peoples on the popular music of North America. Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit facebook.com/yagermuseum/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. The SUNY Oneonta Theater department presents ‘Sweat’ by Lynn Nottage. The play focuses on the drama between friends when one become a manager, the other does not, then the union goes on strike while the management locks out the workers and the labor and racial tension begins to affect the 2 womens friendship. General admission, $5. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-4500 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows