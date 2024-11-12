HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Presentation On The Fish of Otsego Lake

CONSERVATION—7 p.m. “Be Informed: Otsego Lake Fish.” Presented by fisheries biologist Dr. Chip Cotton with Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Clark Sports Center Community Room, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-otsego-lake-fish

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. “2024 Watershed Wednesdays: Exploring Yellow Lampmussel Life History—A First Step Toward Informed Conservation.” With Brian Hefferon, SUNY Cobleskill. Presented online by Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Visit https://www.uppersusquehanna.org/usc/usc-resources/watershed-wednesdays/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Monstrous Forms, Big and Small.” 4-week course held Wednesdays through 12/11. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://smithyarts.org/classes-workshops

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Art Class for Kids.” Kids learn drawing, painting, printmaking and more with instructor Sonja Eklund. Suggested donations apply. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. SUNY Oneonta Waterfront Cafe, 116 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner featuring turkey with gravy, stuffing, corn, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GRIEF SUPPORT—12:30 p.m. “Grief and the Holidays.” Free. Presented by Helios Care at The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/gathering-place-events/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

LIBRARY—4-6 p.m. “Tech Help.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

WORKSHOP—4:30 p.m. “Bones! Bones! Bones!” Children build dino-skeletons with small, medium and large foam bones. Free. Great Hall, Canajoharie Library and Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

LIBRARY—5:30 p.m. “The History of Magic Show.” Presented by magician Chris Lengyel. Registration required. Open to ages 16+. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

OPEN STUDIO—6-9 p.m. “Open Ceramics Studio & Slab Mugs.” Fees apply; registration required. Adults only, materials provided. Held Wednesdays through 11/27. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/the-studio

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

ART WORKSHOP—6-8 p.m. “The Working Artist with James McIlroy.” Learn how to build a sustainable art career, discover your art style, and navigate being a working artist. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/thestudioatcano

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR