HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Lectures on Climate and Population

CLIMATE CHANGE—5:30-7 p.m. “Can New York Combat Climate Change Without Destroying Communities?” Discuss the state’s plan for a carbon free energy grid, and the ecological and financial costs. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

CONSERVATION—7-8:30 p.m. “Be Informed Lecture Series: Is It Me or Are There Less People Here? Explaining Population Decline.” Dr. Alex Thomas discusses the relationship between metropolitan growth, second homeownership and our own population troubles. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-lecture-series-is-it-me-or-are-there-less-people-here-explaining-population-decline

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY CLASS—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Advance Interest in the Wheel.” 6-week pottery course to learn to throw and trim a variety of forms on the pottery wheel. For intermediate to advanced students. Tuition, $210 includes a bag of clay. Held Wednesdays through December 20. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on knit, crochet or other fiber projects. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sidney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ART WORKSHOP—6 p.m. “Learn to Paint with Alcohol Inks on Tile.” Registration required. Suggested donation, $20. All materials provided. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

MOUNTAIN CLUB—6 p.m. “The Bronx Zoo’s cooperative program with the DEC to rear and release hellbenders in the Susquehanna River.” Presentation by Jim Breheny. Susquehanna Adirondack Mountain Club monthly meeting, featuring potluck dinner at 6, followed by a presentation. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://susqadk.org/meetings/

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

BENEFIT – 6:30 p.m. “Candlelight Gentle Vinyasa Flow Benefit Class.” $15 donation. 100% of proceeds go to the Susquehanna SPCA. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter