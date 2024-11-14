HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

‘Tempest’ in the Theatre

at SUNY Oneonta

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department with the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Also showing 11/16 and 2 p.m. matinee on 11/17. SUNY Oneonta, 106 Fine Arts Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class presented by instructor Kris Anne Eignor. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100000832819999/

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lemon chicken, oven-roasted potatoes, Sonoma-blend vegetables and banana bread. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through 3rd grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

VOLUNTEER—1-4 p.m. “Volunteer To Install Birdhouses!” Otsego Land Trust. Parslow Road Preserve, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoLandTrust

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—3 p.m. “The Otsego Trolley Line: An Audio-Visual Documentary.” Presented by local author/rail historian Jim Loudon. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DINNER—4-7 p.m. “Harvest Turkey Dinner.” Open to the public, take-out available. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/al259

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Holiday Show and Sale.” On view through 12/21. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

FUNDRAISER—5-8 p.m. “MVFD Pancake Dinner.” Dinner by donation. Support the Mount Vision Fire Department, 179 County Highway 11B, Mount Vision. (607) 433-0997 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment/

GRANTS—6 p.m. Information Session on Delaware County Arts Grant. Presented by Roxbury Arts Group at the Bushel Collective, 106 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/delaware-county-arts-grant-information-session-zoom-bglbp-m3psp-mddr3-stkcp

HOLIDAYS—6:30-9:30 p.m. Audition for a role in Dickens’ Weekend, featuring an abridged reading of “A Christmas Carol,” greeting of museum guests in character, and more. Performances to be held 12/7 and 12/8. Registration required. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/auditions

THEATRE—7 p.m. Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” Tickets required. Also showing 11/16. Richfield Springs Central School auditorium, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or visit https://www.richfieldcsd.org/

THEATER—7 p.m. CCS Thespians Fall Musical—“James and the Giant Peach.” Also showing 11/16 and at 2 p.m. on 11/17. Cooperstown High School auditorium, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Annie in the Water.” Presented by Cooperstown Concerts. Fees apply; tickets required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. https://cooperstownconcerts.org/

MASQUERADE—7-10:30 p.m. “2nd Annual Magical Masquerade Ball.” Featuring Magic Rocks illusionist Leon Etienne. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. Tour the Winter Night Sky with SUNY Oneonta Faculty. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

BIRDING—7:30 p.m. “Wild Stories from the History of Bird Migration Research with Rebecca Heisman.” Presented online by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society via Zoom. Registration required. https://doas.us/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR