Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

‘Tempest’ in the Theatre
at SUNY Oneonta

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department with the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Also showing 11/16 and 2 p.m. matinee on 11/17. SUNY Oneonta, 106 Fine Arts Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class presented by instructor Kris Anne Eignor. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/  

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100000832819999/

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lemon chicken, oven-roasted potatoes, Sonoma-blend vegetables and banana bread. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php  

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through 3rd grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

VOLUNTEER—1-4 p.m. “Volunteer To Install Birdhouses!” Otsego Land Trust. Parslow Road Preserve, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoLandTrust

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—3 p.m. “The Otsego Trolley Line: An Audio-Visual Documentary.” Presented by local author/rail historian Jim Loudon. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

DINNER—4-7 p.m. “Harvest Turkey Dinner.” Open to the public, take-out available. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/al259

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Holiday Show and Sale.” On view through 12/21. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

FUNDRAISER—5-8 p.m. “MVFD Pancake Dinner.” Dinner by donation. Support the Mount Vision Fire Department, 179 County Highway 11B, Mount Vision. (607) 433-0997 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment/

GRANTS—6 p.m. Information Session on Delaware County Arts Grant. Presented by Roxbury Arts Group at the Bushel Collective, 106 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/delaware-county-arts-grant-information-session-zoom-bglbp-m3psp-mddr3-stkcp

HOLIDAYS—6:30-9:30 p.m. Audition for a role in Dickens’ Weekend, featuring an abridged reading of “A Christmas Carol,” greeting of museum guests in character, and more. Performances to be held 12/7 and 12/8. Registration required. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/auditions

THEATRE—7 p.m. Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” Tickets required. Also showing 11/16. Richfield Springs Central School auditorium, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or visit https://www.richfieldcsd.org/

THEATER—7 p.m. CCS Thespians Fall Musical—“James and the Giant Peach.” Also showing 11/16 and at 2 p.m. on 11/17. Cooperstown High School auditorium, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Annie in the Water.” Presented by Cooperstown Concerts. Fees apply; tickets required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. https://cooperstownconcerts.org/

MASQUERADE—7-10:30 p.m. “2nd Annual Magical Masquerade Ball.” Featuring Magic Rocks illusionist Leon Etienne. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. Tour the Winter Night Sky with SUNY Oneonta Faculty. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

BIRDING—7:30 p.m. “Wild Stories from the History of Bird Migration Research with Rebecca Heisman.” Presented online by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society via Zoom. Registration required. https://doas.us/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…