HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Harvest Lunch, Craft Fair, and More

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Harvest Lunch, Craft Corner and Bake Sale.” Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or visit https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Super Heroes Humane Society Rummage Sale and Raffle.” Hundreds of new and vintage items. Continues 11/17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Super Heroes Humane Society, 182 Roundhouse Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall—Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. https://www.redcrossblood.org/

SEMINAR—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Planning Before Need.” DIY Power of Attorney, Health Care Proxy and LWT Writing Seminar.” Presented by Attorney Carol Malz. Fees apply; registration required. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta/

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “History of Schenevus Lake.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ART—1 p.m. “Paint About It: Story and Paint Event.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets!”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

TAROT—Noon to 5 p.m. “Tarot Deck Exchange.” Magic Box, 160 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7762 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MagicBox13820

LUNCH & LECTURE—1-2:30 p.m. “Earth and Me: The Future of Farming in Otsego County.” Lunch followed by a talk with Theresa Pullis, co-owner of Dream Weaver Farm in Richfield Springs, and the Otego County Conservation Association. RSVP required. Held at the Freight Wheel Café, 3097 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/earth-and-me-the-future-of-farming-in-otsego-county

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Helicopters!” Presented by Tom McMillan, who will share stories of his two tours in Vietnam and experiences flying helicopters. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. https://www.facebook.com/groups/67159951840/user/100064532778276/

ART WORKSHOP—2-4 p.m. “Snapshots in Sound: Audio Postcards Workshop with Christina Hunt Wood.” Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/thestudioatcano

VETERANS—2-5 p.m. “Oneonta Veterans Resource Fair.” Presented by the Otsego County Veterans Coalition. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-4224 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

ARTIST RECEPTION—3-5 p.m. “2024 Community Photo Show.” Free and open to all. Exhibit on view through 1/11/2025. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/artist-reception-2024-community-photo-show

FUNDRAISER—4-7:30 p.m. “Roast Beef Dinner.” Eat in or take out. Fees apply. Hartwick Fire Department Company #2, 4877 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8091 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071529502985

THEATER—7 p.m. CCS Thespians Fall Musical—“James and the Giant Peach.” Also showing at 2 p.m. on 11/17. Cooperstown High School auditorium, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

THEATRE—7 p.m. Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” Tickets required. Richfield Springs Central School auditorium, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or visit https://www.richfieldcsd.org/

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Second Helping: The Original Lynyrd Skynrd Tribute Show.” Fees apply. Free to U.S. military veterans with ID. Bettiol Theater, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department with the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 11/17. SUNY Oneonta, 106 Fine Arts Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

FILM—8 p.m. Exclusive screening of “Warren Miller’s 75.” Fees apply. Benefit for the Youth of the Leatherstocking Council, BSA. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Markets Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR