HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Musical Portraits with the

Catskill Symphony Orchestra

CLASSICAL CONCERT—6:30-10 p.m. “Musical Portraits.” Featuring the works of Respighi, Brahms and the Mother Goose ballet by Ravel. Tickets, $45. Presented by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/concerts

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “chILD It’s Fall Y’all.” Holiday market with vendors, raffles, bottle drive and more to support 5-year-old Caitlyn Hilton in her battle against interstitial lung disease (ILD). Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street Otego. (315) 927-9761 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegoca/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Find produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. 53-55 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

DANCE FEST—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “The Sharon Springs Dance Festival 2023.” Weekend of dance performances, demonstrations, and master classes for all ages. Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, 191 Main Street, Sharon Springs. Visit https://klinkharthall.org/dance/

OPERA—12:55 p.m. The Met presents “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.” Tickets, $22/adult. Lunch available for purchase. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

FUNDRAISER—4-8 p.m. Roast Beef Dinner featuring roast beef, roasted potatoes, corn, salad, homemade desserts, more. $20. Hartwick Fire Department Co. #2, 4877 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8091 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071529502985

CONCERT—7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. “Yolanda Bush & the Cool Water Collective.” Tickets, $20. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta