Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Musical Portraits with the
Catskill Symphony Orchestra

CLASSICAL CONCERT—6:30-10 p.m. “Musical Portraits.” Featuring the works of Respighi, Brahms and the Mother Goose ballet by Ravel. Tickets, $45. Presented by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/concerts

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “chILD It’s Fall Y’all.” Holiday market with vendors, raffles, bottle drive and more to support 5-year-old Caitlyn Hilton in her battle against interstitial lung disease (ILD). Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street Otego. (315) 927-9761 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegoca/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Find produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. 53-55 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

DANCE FEST—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “The Sharon Springs Dance Festival 2023.” Weekend of dance performances, demonstrations, and master classes for all ages. Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, 191 Main Street, Sharon Springs. Visit https://klinkharthall.org/dance/

OPERA—12:55 p.m. The Met presents “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.” Tickets, $22/adult. Lunch available for purchase. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

FUNDRAISER—4-8 p.m. Roast Beef Dinner featuring roast beef, roasted potatoes, corn, salad, homemade desserts, more. $20. Hartwick Fire Department Co. #2, 4877 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8091 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071529502985

CONCERT—7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. “Yolanda Bush & the Cool Water Collective.” Tickets, $20. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-22-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 22 Fundraiser For Hometown 4th Of July FUNDRAISER – 6 p.m. Join Hill City Celebrations for a fun evening to benefit the Hometown 4th of July Celebration to be held in Neahwa Park. The evening will feature the Stan Fox Trio and local food truck cuisine. Held on the patio space adjacent to the main entrance of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta.…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…