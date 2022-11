HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

TURKEY TROT – 9 a.m. Start Thanksgiving day the right way. Do a 5K run or a 2K walk to prepare yourself for the holiday ahead. Proceeds support the patients and families cared for by Helios Care. Virtual option is available. Start at Oneonta Boys & Girls Club, 70 River Street, Oneonta. Visit Hospice5K.com for more information. Then have a wonderful rest of the holiday.