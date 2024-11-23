HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Help Make Main Street Ready for the Holidays

HOLIDAYS—2 p.m. “Decorating Day.” Presented by Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee. Sign up to decorate Main Street for the holidays. Meet at Santa’s Cottage in Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas

YOGA—8-9 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class.” Suggested donation. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

ARTS & CRAFTS—1-4 p.m. “Nip & Sip Mosaic Tree Workshop.” Presented by Wendy Reich of Don’t Tell Stella Designs. Fees apply; registration required. Also held 12/1. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective

REMEMBRANCE—2 p.m. “Tree of Lights Ceremony.” Celebrate the lives of loved ones in a positive and uplifting way with readings, remarks, and music. $15/ornament. Helios Care Office, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/tree-of-lights/

