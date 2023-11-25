Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Cherry Valley Artists Talk

ARTIST TALK—4 p.m. “TEACH” gallery show artists discuss their background, process and future projects. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

WASSAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Wasailing Weekends.” Learn to prepare this classic holiday drink. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Holiday Open House.” Shop handmade goods from local artisans and a portion of the proceeds will go to the local food bank. Cooper Country Crafts, 2 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9247 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperCountryCrafts/

HOLIDAY MARKET—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Covered Bridge Holiday Market.” Holiday wreaths, greenery, decorations and gift items by local crafters. Covered Bridge Farm Market, 419 Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla. (914) 799-2078 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CoveredBridgeFarmMarket

HOLIDAY ART—1-3 p.m. “Ceramic Ornament Making with Diana Cozzens.” $48/non-member. Pre-registration required. The Art Studio, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/the-studio

VISIT SANTA—2-4 p.m. Santa pictures with pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. Holiday Light Show Extravaganza. Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

