HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Tournament to Win Thanksgiving Turkey

TOURNAMENT—6 p.m.; sign-up at 5 p.m. “First Annual Turkey Shoot Dart Tournament.” Fees apply. Win a turkey with all the fixings. Richfield Bowl-A-Rama, 20 Bronner Street, Richfield Springs. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559226454161

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Today’s book is “Run, Turkey, Run!” by Diane Mayr. Followed by turkey crafts. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Art Class for Kids.” Kids learn drawing, painting, printmaking and more with instructor Sonja Eklund. Suggested donations apply. Held each Wednesday at Strawberry Hall next to the Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pasta with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic knots and fruited gelatin. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

ART—2 p.m. “Pumpkin Canvas Painting.” Free for adults and teens. Registration requested. Canajoharie Library and Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

CRAFT—3-4:30 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

LIBRARY—4-6 p.m. “Tech Help.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

FINALE—6-9 p.m. “Open Ceramics Studio & Slab Mugs.” Fees apply; registration required. Adults only, materials provided. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/the-studio

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

