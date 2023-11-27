HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Christmas Benefit Reading

‘The Gift Of The Magi’

SPECIAL READING—7 p.m. “The Gift of the Magi,” directed by actor/playwright Patrick Breen. A special benefit for the 36th Annual Friends of Christmas Community Dinner. Refreshments. Free with donations accepted. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. www.friendsofchristmas.org/magi.

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. Contact hike leader Linda Pearce, (607) 432-8969, or visit https://susqadk.org/

KIDS’ ACTIVITIES—10-11 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” 1-hour program for toddlers and their families, featuring story time, gallery tours, active play and art projects. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. “Macramé Gnomes.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

OPPORTUNITY—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Free Seven County Virtual Job Fair.” Connect with employers from Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties. Registration required. Presented by the Workforce Development Board. Visit https://www.working-solutions.org/news/free-virtual-job-fair-tuesday-nov-28-2023

TAI CHI—11 a.m. to noon. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY WORKSHOP—11:30 a.m. to noon. “QR Codes Demystified.” History of QR codes, recent popularity and how to make one. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef stew with vegetables, biscuit and apple crisps. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

DINNER—4 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” A percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness and support for Helios Care. The Hidden Inn, 10860 County Road 18, South Kortright.

YOGA—6 p.m. “Tuesday Evening Yoga Classes” with instructor Wanda Hunt. $10/class. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd