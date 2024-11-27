Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Happy Thanksgiving!

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m.; check-in at 7:45 a.m. “Struttin’ Our Stuffin’ New York Branch.” 1-mile walk around the park to raise money for the No Kid Hungry charity. Any donations appreciated. Wilber Park, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/239767743144776/user/1147868768/

BENEFIT—8:30 a.m. “Thanksgiving Morning Walk/Run.” Benefit for the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Choose your speed/distance. Donate online or bring in the morning of. Meet at Clark Sports Center parking lot, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 282-0626 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFoodPantry/

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. “Turkey Trot 5K for Hospice.” Fees apply; registration required. Oneonta Boys & Girls Club, 70 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 ext. 212 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/turkey-trot/

THANKSGIVING—Noon to 2 p.m. “Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving Dinner.” Give thanks; bring a dish to pass if you can. All welcome, planned collaboratively by the Cooperstown parishes. Christ Church Episcopal, 69 Fair Street, Cooperstown. 

THANKSGIVING—12:30-2 p.m. “Thanksgiving Community Dinner.” Dine in, take out, or delivery available. St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-0356 or visit https://www.smcconeonta.org/

THANKSGIVING—1-3 p.m. Thanksgiving meal. Friends of Recovery Dedicated to Others, 22 Elm Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4435 or visit https://www.facebook.com/forecoverydo

THANKSGIVING—4-7 p.m. “Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner.” Fees apply; eat in or take out. The Roseboom Café, 3220 State Highway 166, Roseboom. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094361554709

