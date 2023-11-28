HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Paint A Christmas Gnome

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Library Paint & Sip.” An evening of painting and warm drinks with Andra from Art N Alcohol to paint an adorable Christmas gnome. $15. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for a story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on knit, crochet or other fiber project. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sidney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

TEEN CRAFT —3:30-4:15 p.m. “Teens Make Air Dry Clay Ornaments or Teen’s Choice.” Open to ages 12-18. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SIP & NIP—6-8 p.m. “Mosaic Tree Class.” Taught by Wendy Reich of Don’t Tell Stella Studio. $38, all materials and complimentary glass of wine included. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main St., Cherry Valley. Reserve by calling (607) 264-5340.

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/