HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-30-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

CRAFT—6 p.m. Enjoy cookies, hot cocoa and Christmas music while you learn to make an origami snowflake. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Register at redcrossblood.org