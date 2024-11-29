HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Pop-Up Holiday Market at

the Community Arts Network

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Holiday Market Pop-up at CANO.” Local and handmade gifts. Also held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 12/7. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

FUNDRAISER— “Scoop It Up!” Online auction featuring more than 20 small businesses and organizations. Continues through 12/16. Presented online by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/91928/auctions/166789?r=1&t=all

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Laurens Fire Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar.” Vendors, raffle, food and more. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433-2906 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/503131676794527/user/1478367371

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

BENEFIT—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Otsego Pride Alliance Rummage Sale.” Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce Holiday Bazaar.” Bainbridge High School gym, 18 Juliand Street, Bainbridge. (607) 226-3993 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Bainbridge-Chamber-of-Commerce-100064380953854/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Free Santa Letter Writing Station.” House of Consignment, 214 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-2827 or visit https://www.facebook.com/shophouseofconsignmentNY

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Holiday Market.” Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library and the Second Chances Vintage Shop. Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester.

(607) 397-7309 https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Adorn-a-Door Wreath Festival.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets!”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

LOCAL AUTHORS—1-3 p.m. “Book Signing: Take Me with You.” Featuring authors Maureen Spataro and Mary Greene. The Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place, Walton. (607) 865-6688 or visit https://www.facebook.com/waltontheatre

ARTS & CRAFTS—1-3 p.m. “Introduction to Japanese Braiding: Kumihimo.” Fees apply; registration required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Classical Music: Ensemble Intermezzo.” Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit https://www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery

