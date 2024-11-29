Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Pop-Up Holiday Market at
the Community Arts Network

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Holiday Market Pop-up at CANO.” Local and handmade gifts. Also held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 12/7. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

FUNDRAISER— “Scoop It Up!” Online auction featuring more than 20 small businesses and organizations. Continues through 12/16. Presented online by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/91928/auctions/166789?r=1&t=all

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Laurens Fire Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar.” Vendors, raffle, food and more. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 433-2906 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/503131676794527/user/1478367371

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

BENEFIT—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Otsego Pride Alliance Rummage Sale.” Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce Holiday Bazaar.” Bainbridge High School gym, 18 Juliand Street, Bainbridge. (607) 226-3993 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Bainbridge-Chamber-of-Commerce-100064380953854/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Free Santa Letter Writing Station.” House of Consignment, 214 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-2827 or visit https://www.facebook.com/shophouseofconsignmentNY

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Holiday Market.” Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library and the Second Chances Vintage Shop. Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester.
(607) 397-7309 https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Adorn-a-Door Wreath Festival.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium
• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets!”
• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

LOCAL AUTHORS—1-3 p.m. “Book Signing: Take Me with You.” Featuring authors Maureen Spataro and Mary Greene. The Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place, Walton. (607) 865-6688 or visit https://www.facebook.com/waltontheatre

ARTS & CRAFTS—1-3 p.m. “Introduction to Japanese Braiding: Kumihimo.” Fees apply; registration required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Classical Music: Ensemble Intermezzo.” Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit https://www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-15-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 15 Celebrate Pride At Writers Salon WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Celebrate Pride with the Otsego Pride Alliance at this month’s salon. Open mic is open to all to share stories, poems, formally experimental social media posts, monologues and any other forms of written creative expression. Followed by a presentation by the OPA’s invited writer and Writers Salon co-curator April Ford, who wrote “Carousel” (Inanna 2020), which won the 2020 International Book Awards–LGBTQ Fiction prize. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC—Sign up…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-05-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 5 Learn To Paint In Water Colors ART CLASS – 6-8 p.m. Learn “Water Color Fundamentals” with artist Emily Falco. Registration required. Class held Mondays through June 19. Cost, $90/non-member. Held in the studio behind the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit facebook.com/CANOneonta DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Monday and Tuesday through June 6, eat out at Eighty Main and a percentage of the proceeds will go to raise awareness of and support for local non-profit Helios Care. Eighty Main, 80 Main Street, Delhi. (607) 432-6773 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…