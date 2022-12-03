HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-04-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, December 4

HOLIDAY CELEBRATION—3:30 p.m. Bring the kids out for the “Christmas For The Children” open house by the Richfield Springs Garden Club at the library to explore, enjoy the decoration, cookies and punch. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 977-0090 or visit facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

TREE LIGHTING—5:30 p.m. Light the village Christmas tree in Spring Park, Richfield Springs. Visit facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

HOLIDAY WEEKEND—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Head out to Cherry Valley for a whole weekend of holiday shopping, food, performances by the Happy Haggs, artist-led workshops, and a visit from Santa. Held in Cherry valley. Visit facebook.com/CherryValleyNYBiz

ART WORKSHOP—11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Drop in to make pinch pots with artist Suzanna VS Hunter. All materials/instruction provided during the Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

VISIT WITH SANTA—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wishlist. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/cooperstownchamber.