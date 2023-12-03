HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 23 Huntington Memorial Library Kick’s Off Summer Reading KICK-OFF—5:30 p.m. The Summer Reading Program starts with a bang, featuring food, fun and more. Youth who register will receive a cute backpack filled with information. The theme of the program this year is “Better Together.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/ BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross.…