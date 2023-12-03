HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 4
Learn Internet Safety with
Connections at Clark Sports Center
CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Internet Safety” presentation with Cooperstown High School Librarian Michelle Hitchcock. Avoid scams, recognize bots, know the difference between catphishing/smishing. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com
BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 6 p.m. Worcester United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Worcester. RedCrossBlood.org
SENIOR WALK—10-11 a.m. Seniors walk with Connections group on the track and gym floor. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com
PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/
POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/