HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Holiday Tree Lighting

and Festivities in Cherry Valley

HOLIDAYS—5-9 p.m. “Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend.” Festivities, handmade and local gifts, 6 p.m. tree lighting with Santa, lighted tractor parade, live music, open mic, more. Maps available from participating merchants. www.cherryvalley.com

DEADLINE—Pre-register for “Free Breakfast with Santa.” Quilt raffle, children up to age 9 receive free gift. Held 12/14 from 9-11 a.m. Butternut Valley Grange #1553, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2075 or visit https://www.facebook.com/butternutvalleygrange

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Annual Holiday Artisans Market.” Continues through 12/8. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. “Chilling, Chatting & Coffee.” Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Kinney-Memorial-Library-100064331334318/

LEGAL—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Trans & Non-Binary Name-Change Clinic.” Presented by the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York and Empire Justice Center. Saratoga Springs Public Library, 49 Henry Street, Saratoga Springs. (833) 628-0087 or visit https://www.lasnny.org/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken and wild rice casserole, beets, three-bean salad and fruited gelatin. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Feed the Birds” and “Repurposing a Holiday Tree.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/feed-birds-repurposing-holiday-tree

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through 3rd grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for a group project and build a gingerbread play house. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

HOLIDAYS—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAYS—4-8 p.m. “Holidays in the Hamlet of Hartwick.” Holiday artisan fair, workshops, Christmas display, story time, gingerbread display, Santa visit, dinner at the Vets Club and more. Hartwick. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100073433225530

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

HOLIDAYS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Marketplace Open House.” First Friday event. Show runs through 12/31. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

GRANTS—6 p.m. Information Session on Delaware County Arts Grant. Presented by Roxbury Arts Group via Zoom. 607-326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/delaware-county-arts-grant-information-session-zoom-bglbp-al668

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Walk/drive through Santa’s village, featuring Santa’s hut, kissing bridge, hot cocoa bar, village bakery and candy shop, make your own ornament store and more. Otsego County Fair, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

FIRST AID—7 p.m. “CPR Class at the Garrattsville Fire Department.” Presented by the American Heart Association. Fees apply. Meeting Hall, Laurens Fire District Emergency Squad, 940 County Highway 16, Garratsville. (607) 433-2906 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LaurensEMS/

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Signal Flow: A SUNY Oneonta Audio Arts Faculty Showcase.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. Tour the Winter Night Sky with SUNY Oneonta Faculty. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “The Festive Baroque.” Presented by the Catskill Choral Society performing music of Delalande, Bach and Handel. Tickets required. Held at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://www.catskillchoralsociety.org/

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “A Christmas Carol.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/10173576

