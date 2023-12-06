HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Oneonta Tree Lighting Ceremony

HOLIDAYS – 5:30 p.m. “Tree Lighting Ceremony.” Includes horse carriage rides, Nutcracker dancers in the windows and more. Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

COMMUNITY TABLE—11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a free lunch each first Thursday. St. Joseph the Worker, 37 Canadarago Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1682 or visit https://stjoseph.work/google-calendar

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Preservation and Restoration of Iconic Hollywood Classics” with Jon Robertson, exec. VP of Technicolor in Hollywood. Discussion to focus on the film “White Christmas.” Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

CAREER FAIR—2-4 p.m. Meet with local businesses and discover local opportunities. Presented by FOR-DO and RR-DOCS at Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 267-4435 or visit https://www.facebook.com/forecoverydo

TEEN ART—4-5:30 p.m. “Teens After School Art Program with Chelly Lisenby.” Pre-registration required. $30/non-member. Held Thursdays through 12/21. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/kids-teens-art-classes

SANTA VISIT—5-7 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

GLIMMER NIGHTS – 5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/glimmernights/

POTTERY – 6-9 p.m. “Open Studio.” Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcomes. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs and ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccination certificate for the vet’s reference. Hartwick Seminary Fire Department, 4877 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php