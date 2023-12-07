HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

Make a Jingle Bell Wreath

HOLIDAY CRAFT—3:30 p.m. “Make and Take a Jingle Bell Wreath Ornament.” Free, registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, fish on a bun, stewed tomatoes and strawberry ice cream. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BOOK CLUB—Read “Only This Beautiful Moment” by Abdi Nazemian then join the group on 12/21 at 4 p.m. to discuss. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (60) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11 but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

LIBRARY—Noon to 1 p.m. “Library Catalog 101.” Learn to search the library catalog, place a hold on a book, renew an item and more, without picking up the phone or leaving the house. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

NATURE WALK—1-2:30 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk—Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary.” Investigate a variety of habitats and spot their residents. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-glenn-waffle-memorial-trail

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

VISIT SANTA—3-5 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

OPEN HOUSE—5-7 p.m. Celebrate the holidays, meet the artists, shop for the holidays. Free snacks and refreshments. All welcome. The Artisans Guild, 148 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100058065805185&locale=fa_IR

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/glimmernights/

THEATER—6 p.m. “A Krampus Carol.” The tale of Santa’s oft-forgotten demon helper, who punishes naughty children. Admission, $1. Open to the public. Sarkus-Busch Theater, Robert McLaughlin College Center, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3645/herkimer-college-to-host-general-theater-groups-production-of-a-krampus-carol

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “The Sound of Music.” $20/adult. Presented by Orpheus Theatre at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/