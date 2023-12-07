Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

Make a Jingle Bell Wreath

HOLIDAY CRAFT—3:30 p.m. “Make and Take a Jingle Bell Wreath Ornament.” Free, registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, fish on a bun, stewed tomatoes and strawberry ice cream. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BOOK CLUB—Read “Only This Beautiful Moment” by Abdi Nazemian then join the group on 12/21 at 4 p.m. to discuss. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (60) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11 but older folks are welcome. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

LIBRARY—Noon to 1 p.m. “Library Catalog 101.” Learn to search the library catalog, place a hold on a book, renew an item and more, without picking up the phone or leaving the house. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

NATURE WALK—1-2:30 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk—Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary.” Investigate a variety of habitats and spot their residents. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-glenn-waffle-memorial-trail

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

VISIT SANTA—3-5 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

OPEN HOUSE—5-7 p.m. Celebrate the holidays, meet the artists, shop for the holidays. Free snacks and refreshments. All welcome. The Artisans Guild, 148 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100058065805185&locale=fa_IR

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. “Holiday Light Show Extravaganza.” Walk through wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/glimmernights/

THEATER—6 p.m. “A Krampus Carol.” The tale of Santa’s oft-forgotten demon helper, who punishes naughty children. Admission, $1. Open to the public. Sarkus-Busch Theater, Robert McLaughlin College Center, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/herkimer-news/v/3645/herkimer-college-to-host-general-theater-groups-production-of-a-krampus-carol

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “The Sound of Music.” $20/adult. Presented by Orpheus Theatre at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-31-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 Seniors Learn To Paint With Oils SENIOR PAINTING—10-11:30 a.m. Seniors aged 55+ are invited to learn to paint with oils with library curator Judith Jaquith, an accomplished artist who has exhibited several times. Free, space limited, registration required. Materials provided. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus WARD MEETING—6 p.m. Residents of the First Ward of the City of Oneonta are invited to a meeting hosted by Common Council Member Luke Murphy. Held in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta. lmurphy@oneonta.ny.us…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-30-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 30 Adirondack Mountain Club Hike at Thatcher State Park COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. All are invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring weather appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Thacher State Park, Voorheesville, with hike leader Glenda Bolton. (607) 432-7485 or visit susqadk.org DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Tuesday through May 31, eat out at Social Eats Project 607 and a percentage of the proceeds will go to…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…