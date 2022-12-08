HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-09-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

CABARET—6:30-9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of fun, music, dancing and holiday cheer with the Stan Fox Trio. The FUNdraiser is to support the community activities held at Foothills. Party is in the Production Center of The Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

WALKING CLUB—10:30-11:30 a.m. All are invited to walk on the gym floor and track with friends old and new while listening to music from the 60s & 70s. Free to those aged 62+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com

NATURE GROUP—Noon to 2 p.m. Learn about the nature that lives in a city park with Otsego County Conservation Association Educator Shelby MacLeish. Explore surroundings, play nature games, and work to identify the plants and animals that are found in the winter park. Designed for homeschooled children but open to all. Free. Held in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-group/

VISIT WITH SANTA—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wishlist. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/cooperstownchamber.