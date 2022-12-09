HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-10-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

CANDLELIGHT EVENING—1-7 p.m. Bring the kids for the expanded Candlelight Evening, featuring holiday crafts, a visit from St. Nick, and a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” The museum is decorated for the season with holiday greenery and aglow with luminaries. Take a ride through the grounds on the horse-drawn sleigh with jingle bells and warm up with a cup of complimentary wassail around the bonfire on the Tavern Green. Music and performances will be held throughout the day. Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

INVASIVE SPECIES—9 a.m. to noon. Learn how you can search for and document the Hemlock Wooly Adelgid, an invasive species threatening our Hemlock forests and ecosystem. Training indoors and outdoors with Otsego County Conservation Association at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/otsego-hemlock-hunters-volunteer-training/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy delicious breakfast in a beautifully decorated museum featuring pancakes with local maple syrup, bacon, eggs, sausages, coffee, tea, orange juice, and hot chocolate. Admission is $12/adult, $10/child. This 12th annual holiday breakfast is held in the 20th-century dining room at the Van Alstyne Homestead, 42 Moyer Street, Canajoharie, Visitfacebook.com/VanAlstyneHomestead/

SANTA VISIT—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring the kids to visit Santa and tell him what they want most this Christmas. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit destinationoneonta.com/holiday-fun

SANTA VISIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa and get the holiday shopping done at the Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

EXHIBIT PREVIEW—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get an early look at the upcoming exhibit, “Kelley’s Carved Quiet Convoy,” featuring a visual surround of crude or refined painted trucks carved in the 1940s-1990s by acclaimed Oneonta farmer folk artist Lavern Kelley. Also find hand-painted Kenyan keychain ornaments for sale to support the Mukuru Art Collective. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

HOLIDAY WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn to make unique gifts for your loved ones in this paper marbling workshop. Learn to float paints on water and transfer the design to a scarf, hat, or ornament to make a memorable gift for the holiday season. Registration required. Tickets, $75/person. Headwaters Art Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/holiday-gift-marbling-workshop/

HOLIDAY CELEBRATION—Noon to 5 p.m. Otsego County residents are invited for an afternoon of holiday fun featuring a holiday craft area at 1 p.m. and then a performance from the Pathfinder Village Bell Choir at 2 p.m. in the Plaque Gallery on the first floor. Admission is by a donation of 5 non-perishable, healthy food items to support the Cooperstown Food Pantry or an unwrapped toy to be donated to Opportunities for Otsego. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week the Met presents “The Hours,” based on the novel inspired by Virginia Wolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway.” The story follows three women as they grapple with their inner demons and their role in society. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

CHRISTMAS STROLL—1-5 p.m. Join the Christmas Stroll House Tour for a walk around eight historic homes of Franklin, NY, as well as the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum. Tickets are $10/person or $15/couple and are available at the Yokel Restaurant, 458 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 386-1369 or visit franklinny.org/stroll22/

VISIT WITH SANTA—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wishlist. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/cooperstownchamber.

LIFESKILLS—4-6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

SANTA VISIT—4:30 p.m. Come to the library to visit with Santa and tell him your Christmas List. Includes a crafting table, cookies and more. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chesnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. Celebrate opening of new gallery by Dmitri Kasterine, whose photography has captured a startling number of cultural icons from the 20th century, including Queen Elizabeth the II, Mick Jager, James Baldwin and many more. Opening will be hosted by Kasterine and will include conversation, food, and wine (21+). Dmitri Kasterine Photography Gallery, 1441 County Highway 23, Schuyler Lake. Visit wearecooperstown.com/events/dmitri-kasterine-photography-gallery-opening/

HOLIDAY PARTY—6 p.m. Join the Sharon Historical Society for their Mingle & Jingle holiday party, featuring raffles, Santa, entertainment, and much more. Held at the American Hotel, 192 Main Street, Sharon Springs. Visit eventbrite.com/o/sharon-historical-society-sharon-springs-ny-32158382873