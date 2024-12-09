HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Q&A with the Otsego

County Office for the Aging

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. Contact hike leaders Carolyn and Jim Austin at (607) 437-5734 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is pork and mushroom stew, tossed salad, biscuits, and brownies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

WEBINAR—Noon. “Agritourism Accessibility.” Presented by the 2024 Agritourism Monthly Webinar Series. Held online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/09/-2024-agritourism-monthly-webinar-series

