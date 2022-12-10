HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-11-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

CONCERT—4 p.m. Enjoy your holiday favorites with the Catskill Brass Ensemble. Concert is presented by the Catskill Conservatory. Free, open to the public. Walk-ins welcome. Millpond Community Center, Route 80, VanHornesville. Contact Carleton Clay at (607) 263-5230 or e-mail claycc@oneonta.edu

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

HOLIDAY BASH—2 p.m. Celebrate the holiday season with live music, drinks, caroling, children’s activities and more at the Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit facebook.com/harrislibrary/

VISIT WITH SANTA—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wishlist. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/cooperstownchamber.

REMEMBRANCE—7 p.m. The Commpassionate Friends of the Oneonta Area will participate in the Worldwide Candlelighting Ceremony to honor children who have died in the past year across the globe. The candlelighting begins in Sydney Australia at 7 p.m. All are welcome. Candlelighting will be held at The Unitarian Universalist Soceity of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 746-7396 or visit tcfoneonta.org