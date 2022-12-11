HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

SANTA VISIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa and get the holiday shopping done at the Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Christ Episcopal Church, Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. Register at redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—2:30-6:30 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Register at redcrossblood.org

BE AN ANGEL – The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

WALKING CLUB—10:30-11:30 a.m. All are invited to walk on the gym floor and track with friends old and new while listening to music from the 60s and 70s. Free to those aged 62+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Enjoy pork and mushroom stew with biscuit, seasoned rice, and pudding. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php