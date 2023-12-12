Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Make Fiber Art With The Group

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Second Wednesday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Preschool Story Time.” Suggested ages 3-5. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Featuring Mrs. Claus reading an entertaining story for the children. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

AGRICULTURE—Noon to 1 p.m. “MWBE Certification 101.” Hosted by CCE Harvest NY. Free. Support for businesses seeking Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) certification. Free. Registration required. Presented online by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. (607) 793-0837 or visit  https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/12/13/mwbe-certification-101-webinar

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. “Open Studio.” Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and a professional artist on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. 607 326-4797.

