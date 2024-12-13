HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

SUNY Oneonta Holiday Craft Fair

CRAFT FAIR—9 a.m. “Holiday Craft Fair.” Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta, 68 Bugbee Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or visit https://www.facebook.com/HuntCollegeUnion

BIRDING—All Day. “Christmas Bird Count 2024.” Join the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society anywhere in Otsego County. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

HOLIDAYS—9:30 a.m. “Rockin’ Around Cooperstown Ugly Sweater Run/Walk.” Fees apply; registration required. Proceeds benefit Cooperstown Angel Network. The Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800, ext. 111 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2024-rockin-around-cooperstown-ugly-sweater-runwalk/

SANTA’S COTTAGE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta.

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to noon. “4-H Fine Arts Painting Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. 4-H Outreach Office, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-2521 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2019/02/02/4-h-fine-arts-painting-workshop

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Winter Willow Snowflakes.” Traditional German holiday ornament, tea, homemade warm soup. Fees apply; registration required. Hawk Circle, 219 Hawk Circle Lane, Cherry Valley. https://www.hawkcircle.com/wilderness-retreats

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Franklin Rotary Holiday Market.” Franklin Fire House, 351 Main Street, Franklin. franklinrotary7170@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/franklinnyrotary/

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Christmas Market.” Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

WORKSHOP—10:30 a.m. to noon. “Young Artists Class: Winter Theme.” Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or visit https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets!”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Origins Cafe Holiday Market.” Local artisan crafts, gifts from around the world, hot drinks, soups and handmade holiday centerpieces. Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or visit http://originscafe.org/#greenhouse

ART—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Art Reception: Sonja Eklund.” Free and open to the public. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The Bremer Family Holiday Show.” Artwork, jewelry, baskets, chairs, paper goods and more. Continues 12/15. Briar Creek Gallery, 498 County Highway 5, Otego.

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples: Artist Showcase Day.” Meet one or more of the artists whose work is displayed. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

EDUCATION—12:30 p.m. “Social Studies in the Park.” Law enforcement and community leaders chat with elementary through high-school children about the preamble to the Constitution, law and choices. Presented by A.T. Socio-Judicial Consulting. Community Room, Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (518) 430-8411.

HOLIDAYS—1-3 p.m. “Holiday Flower Arranging Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny/

WORKSHOP—1 p.m. “Fun with Half-Square Triangles.” Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or visit https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

HOLIDAYS—2 p.m. Sidney Community Band performs songs, marches, show tunes and other holiday classics of yesteryear. Also featuring cookie decoration stations and hot cocoa. Free. Pathfinder Gymnasium, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://pathfindervillage.org/

GRANTS—2 p.m. Information Session on Delaware County Arts Grant. Presented by Roxbury Arts Group via Zoom. 607-326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/delaware-county-arts-grant-information-session-zoom-bglbp-ljmt8

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

MUSEUM—3 p.m. “No Child’s Play: Impressionist Paintings by Anna Richards Brewster.” Special tour with museum coordinator. Followed by a scavenger hunt for the children. Cider and cookies available. Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/

HOLIDAYS—4 p.m.; doors open at 3:30 p.m. “Choral Christmas Concert.” Presented by Voices of Cooperstown. Suggested donation applies. Christ Church, Episcopal, 46 River Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/posts/voices-of-cooperstown-concert-on-saturday-december-14/8711841058875361/?_rdr

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

HOLIDAYS—5:30 p.m. “Hyde Hall’s Victorian Candlelight Christmas Tour.” Historical holiday customs, photo opportunities, make-your-own Hot Toddy Station (hot chocolate available for children) and more. Tickets required; fees apply. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://www.hydehall.org/events-3

HOLIDAYS—6 p.m. “2024 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” Opening night featuring hot cocoa, popcorn, Cosmic Karma Fire performers and visitors from the North Pole. Presented by Hill City Celebrations. On view through 1/1/2025. Neahwa Park, Oneonta.

(607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Walk through Santa’s village, featuring Santa’s hut, kissing bridge, hot cocoa bar, village bakery, candy shop and more. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

HOLIDAYS—7:30 p.m. “Poinsettia Pops.” Presented by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. Inaugural holiday concert full of timeless favorites, from “The Nutcracker” to “Silent Night” and more. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/

