HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-15-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Winter Concert With The
Cooperstown Elementary School

WINTER CONCERT—7 p.m. Cooperstown Elementary School students present their winter concert. Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. (607) 547-8181 cooperstowncs.org/news

PRESCHOOL CHRISTMAS—9-10:30 a.m. Dress yourself and your preschooler in their Christmas best and bring them for a fun holiday party on the gym floor. Santa will arrive at 9:30. Cookies and punch will be provided. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter

BOOKMOBILE—9:15-9:40 a.m. Pick up a book or DVD from the 4 County Library System mobile library. Town Hall, West Oneonta. (607) 723-8236 ext. 322 or visit fcls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/fcls

VISIT WITH SANTA—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wish list. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. See facebook.com/cooperstownchamber.

BEEKEEPING – 7-9 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Leatherstocking Beekeepers Association open to all to learn about beekeeping and share their experiences. Hosted at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. Visit leatherstockingbeekeepers.com

