HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

‘Holiday Rocks!’ with

Bach to the Future

CONCERT—6:30 p.m. “Holiday Rocks!” featuring Bach to the Future with special opening performance by the Cooperstown Children’s Choir. Tickets, $25/adult. The Otesaga, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://cooperstownconcertseries.org/holiday-rocks-dec15-2023/

DONATION DRIVE—Drop off a gift card (with activation information) by December 21 to support residents impacted by the 12/9 explosion in West End, Oneonta. Hampton Inn, 225 River Street, Oneonta. E-mail thefriendsofchristmas@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/thefriendsofchristmas

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Franklin Fire Department, 351 Main Street, Franklin. RedCrossBlood.org

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicrafts to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chili con carne, corn bread, cauliflower and pineapple tidbits. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon to 1 p.m. “Hoopla 101.” Learn to use Hoopla, a service like Libby that also includes movies and TV shows with no wait times. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

VISIT SANTA—3-5 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAY CRAFT—3:30 p.m. “Make and Take Mini Christmas Stocking.” All welcome. Small kids will need help from a caregiver for the sewing. Registration required. Worcester-Schnevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

SANTA VISIT—5 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

HOLIDAY—5-7 p.m. “Sip & Create: Blown Glass Ornament.” Join The Studio for Art and Craft for a fun evening creating two blown glass ornaments while sipping your choice of wine, cocktail or mulled wine. Reservations required. Montezuma Winery, Cooperstown. (607) 400-1001 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MontezumaWineryCooperstown

ART—6-8 p.m. “Open Art Studio with Chelly Lisenby.” Create art in supportive, inclusive environment. Materials provided, or bring your own. Suggested donation, $15. Register or just drop in. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Explore Santa’s village. Visit the bakery, candy shop, general store, and write a letter to Santa at the post office. All set to fun Christmas music. $10/carload. Continues 12/16, and 12/18-12/23. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 66 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “Public Planetarium Show.” Journey through the cosmos in this immersive multimedia experience. Reservations required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, West Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2620 or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

BALLET—7 p.m. The 36th annual performance of “The Nutcracker” by the Fokine Ballet Company. Tickets, $20. Goodrich Theater, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/deckerballet

HOLIDAY—7-10 p.m. “Bigger Dreams Productions Holiday Ball.” Live music, cash bar, desserts, silent auction. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for holiday toy drive. Tickets, $20. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. biggerdreams@biggerdreamsproductions.org or visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

RAILWAY SOCIETY—7 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Utica and Mohawk Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. Includes club business, featuring discussion of the Adirondack Railway, the Schuyler Street Switch Tower and other projects for the coming months. Followed by showing of new DVD, “Amtrak: Connecting America by Rail.” Zion Lutheran Church, 630 French Road, New Hartford. (315) 275-1223.