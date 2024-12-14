HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15

Santa To Visit Hartwick by Fire Truck

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. “Fire Truck Santa.” Photos, visits and holiday cheer with Santa throughout Hartwick. Followed by Christmas with Santa at the Hartwick American Legion from noon to 2 p.m. Start from Hartwick Fire Department Co. # 1, 3088 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hartwickfireco1/

DEADLINE—Last day to sign up for the “War and Peace” read-a-long. Reserve a book, read a short chapter a day, and join the monthly lunchtime discussion. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HOLIDAYS—8-11 a.m. “MVFD Breakfast with Santa.” Mount Vision Fire Department, 179 County Highway 11B, Mount Vision. (607) 433-0997 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment/

CINEMAS—9 a.m. “Free Christmas Movie: The Polar Express.” Bring non-perishable food or new and unopened toys to donate. Southside Mall Cinema, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-3750 or visit https://www.facebook.com/SouthsideCinemas

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to noon. “Holiday Ornament Workshop.” Free admission, donations welcome. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-8543 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Origins Cafe Holiday Market.” Local artisan crafts, gifts from around the world, hot drinks, soups and handmade holiday centerpieces. Origins Cafe and Greenhouse, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or visit http://originscafe.org/#greenhouse

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The Bremer Family Holiday Show.” Artwork, jewelry, baskets, chairs, paper goods and more. Continues 12/15. Briar Creek Gallery, 498 County Highway 5, Otego.

HOLIDAYS—Noon to 2 p.m. “Ornament Making at UUSO.” Free and open to the public. (607) 432-3491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HOLIDAYS—2 & 4 p.m. “Community Christmas Cantata.” Refreshments to follow. Burlington Flats Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road, Burlington Flats. (607) 965-8914 or visit https://www.facebook.com/BFlatsBaptist

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

SPEAKER SERIES—3 p.m. “Hospice and Palliative Care: Help for You and Your Loved Ones with Chronic Illness.” Presented by James Dalton, MD, and Kelly McGraw, senior director of community engagement and growth with Helios Care. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit http://villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/friends-of-the-village-library/2021-22-sunday-speaker-series/

YOGA—3:30-5 p.m. “Restorative Yoga Classes by Candlelight.” Fees apply. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/208884682520136/user/100000467045003/

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

HOLIDAYS—6 p.m. “Happy Pawlidays Bingo!!” Prizes, raffles and more to help the animals cared for by Super Heroes Humane Society. Minimum $10 food/beverage purchase required. Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 349-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RootsPubSocialClub

