HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Holiday Spinning Classes with the YMCA

EXERCISE—5:45-6:30 a.m. “December Holiday Hustle.” Spinning classes to build endurance, boost strength and more. Fees apply; registration required. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays. Oneonta YMCA, 1 Foxcare Drive, Suite 216, Oneonta. (607) 431-5454 or visit https://www.oneontaymca.org/main/y-specialty-fitness/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Holiday story time featuring a surprise guest reader. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Woodland Walk, Jefferson. Contact hike leader Betsy Cunningham at (607) 437-3758 or visit https://susqadk.org/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is beef stew, biscuits, applesauce and pumpkin cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

HOLIDAYS—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas/

HOLIDAYS—3-7 p.m. “Cooperstown Holiday Stroll and Farmers’ Market.” Presented by Otsego 2000. Special holiday market at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. Main Street Cooperstown retailers will have extended hours for holiday shoppers. Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsego2000

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Art Class for Kids.” Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Teen & Art Collective.” Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR