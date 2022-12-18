HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-19-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today enjoy baked fish with lemon butter sauce, seasoned noodles, green beans and banana cake with topping. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

WALKING CLUB—10:30-11:30 a.m. All are invited to walk on the gym floor and track with friends old and new while listening to music from the 60s and 70s. Free to those aged 62+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com