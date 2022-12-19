HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-20-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated, and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Neahwa Park, Bertus Lauren Drive, Oneonta, with hike leader Linda Pearce. (607) 432-8969 or visit susqadk.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Community, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free drop-in support group for community members aged 18+ to cope with grief and loss as facilitated by specifically trained staff. This is a safe space to understand the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Hosted by Helios Care at St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support

CHRISTMAS MARKET—Noon to 5 p.m. Get ready for Christmas at this fun holiday market featuring 26 local farmers, artisans, crafters, and food producers with free mulled cider from the Middlefield Orchard and live music. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Pioneer Alley, Main Street, Cooperstown. 607/547-8881 or visit facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket

VISIT WITH SANTA—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wishlist. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.