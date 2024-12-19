HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

Fokine Ballet Company Presents ‘The Nutcracker’

HOLIDAY—7-9 p.m. “The Nutcracker.” Presented by the Fokine Ballet Company. Tickets required. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 432-6290 or visit https://www.facebook.com/fokineballetcompany

AGRICULTURE—Last day to register. “NYS Ag Society Annual Forum: Trends, Tech, and Teachable Moments.” To be held 1/9/25. Syracuse OnCenter, 800 South State Street, Syracuse. (315) 727-5449 or visit https://www.nysagsociety.org/about-the-forum

HOLIDAYS—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Annul Christmas Shopping Day.” Reservations required. Presented by the Family Service Association, 277 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-2870 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thefamilyserviceassociation/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. “Chilling, Chatting & Coffee.” Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Kinney-Memorial-Library-100064331334318/

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class presented by instructor Kris Anne Eignor. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall next to Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of omelet, hash browns, sausage, muffin and fruit cups. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through 3rd grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Read holiday stories and make ornaments. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HOLIDAYS—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas/

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

HOLIDAYS—5-8 p.m. “The Gatehouse Holiday Party.” Live jazz music, Ugly Sweater Contest, delicious drinks, cozy vibes and holiday magic. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

SANTA’S COTTAGE—5-7 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Walk through Santa’s village, featuring Santa’s hut, kissing bridge, hot cocoa bar, village bakery and candy shop, make your own ornament store, and more. Otsego County Fair, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR