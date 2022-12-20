HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-21-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

ADK MEETING—6:30 p.m. Join the Susquehanna Adirondack Mountain Club for their monthly meeting featuring a potluck dinner followed by a members’ choice presentation. Bring your own flash drive of photos, stories, PowerPoint presentations and more to present to the club. Held at Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit susqadk.org

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today enjoy meatloaf, mashed potatoes, squash and peaches. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

STORYTIME—6 p.m. Bring the whole family in your coziest pajamas for an evening of festive stories, crafts and treats on this Winter Solstice. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/