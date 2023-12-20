HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

Caroling in Cooperstown

CAROLING – 6-7:30 p.m. “3rd Annual Christmas Caroling.” All welcome. Walk the village with the group and sing for the holiday season. Prior knowledge of songs not required. Meet at Santa’s House, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198

DONATION DRIVE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop off a gift card (with activation information) by December 21 to support residents impacted by the 12/9 explosion in West End, Oneonta. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/thefriendsofchristmas

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cherry Valley Community Center, County Route 54, Cherry Valley. RedCrossBlood.org

FUNDRAISER—5:30 p.m. Spaghetti Dinner for residents directly affected by the Richards Ave. disaster. Spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, beverages, assorted desserts. American Legion, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/alpost259/

BAKE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Bake and Share.” Deliver homemade holiday goodies (cookies, sweet breads, other baked goods) for the Friends of Christmas Dinner. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/bake-and-share/

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Suggested ages 0-5. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

OPEN TAI CHI – 10:30-11:15 a.m. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

VISIT SANTA—3-5 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

KIDS’ ART—4-5:30 p.m. “Kids After School Art Program.” Pre-registration required. $30/non-member. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/kids-teens-art-classes

GLIMMER NIGHTS—5-8 p.m. Holiday Light Show Extravaganza. Walk through a wonderland of holiday light displays in the country village and other areas. Tickets, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Explore Santa’s village. Visit the bakery, candy shop, general store and write a letter to Santa at the post office. All set to fun Christmas music. $10/carload. Continues 12/22 and 12/23. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 66 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcomes. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

THEATER – 7 p.m. Open auditions for “Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier.” Performance dates 2/23, 2/24, 2/25, 3/1, 3/2, 3/3. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/foothillsoneonta

FLY CREEK FIRE DISTRICT—7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners. Held the third Thursday of the month at the Fly Creek Fire House, 832 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit http://www.flycreekfire.com/ for info.