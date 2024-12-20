Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Cookies, Cocoa, and a Tree Lighting in Laurens

HOLIDAYS—5 p.m. “Christmas Together.” Cookies, cocoa, caroling, tree lighting and more. Starts at the Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-3738 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/503131676794527/user/100000919407613

Winter Solstice

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SANTA’S COTTAGE—10 a.m. to noon. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. “Holiday Gift Wrapping Party.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall-Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. “Christmas Trivia.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Multiples.” Featuring never-before-seen works in ceramics, painting, stained glass and more. On view Saturdays through 1/25/25 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

HOLIDAYS—Noon to 2 p.m. “Homemade for the Holidays.” Create handmade gifts. Supplies provided. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/14ztkmeprmgo8cpvnjwyzt1j5qlzmy-94sap

HOLIDAY—1 p.m. “Interskate 88 Christmas Party.” Santa visit, skate, gifts and more. Admission fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

HOLIDAYS—1-3 p.m. “Holiday Cookie Decorating.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

SOLSTICE—1-5 p.m. “Winter Solstice Gathering.” Celebration and workshop to make Celtic prayer beads that honor the Wheel of the Year, walk the evergreen spiral, potluck dinner and more. Fees apply; registration required. Hawk Circle, 219 Hawk Circle Lane, Cherry Valley. Hawkcircleoffice@gmail.com or visit https://www.hawkcircle.com/wilderness-retreats

HOLIDAY—1 & 7 p.m. “The Nutcracker.” Presented by the Fokine Ballet Company. Tickets required. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 432-6290 or visit https://www.facebook.com/fokineballetcompany

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas/

HOLIDAYS—6 p.m. “A Hometown Christmas Concert.” Original Christmas music and traditional carols, featuring guest vocalist Arianne Ajakh of Cooperstown Central School and the Catskill Brass. Free, donations gratefully accepted. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 434-5762 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/StPauls-Episcopal-Church-Franklin-New-York-100070566429387/

