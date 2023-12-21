HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

Local Film ‘Bear’ Premiers At Foothills

HOMETOWN FILM—5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Premier of “Bear,” the director’s cut. Filmmakers and the cast will be on hand to share personal insights on this local film. Tickets, $15. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-4300 or visit https://bearthemovie.info/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

RAFFLE—All day. “Christmas Stocking Raffle.” Enter to win a stocking full of holiday presents. Presented by the Crochet Club. Tickets, $1 each or 6 for $5. Proceeds benefit the library. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicrafts to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BASKETBALL—10:30 a.m. “First Annual Fighting Tiger Boy’s Basketball Holiday Showcase.” Featuring varsity and junior varsity teams from Oneonta High School and others. Admission, $5/adult. Concessions available. Iorio Gymnasium, SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle, Cobleskill. (518) 255-5114 or visit https://fightingtigers.cobleskill.edu/news/2023/12/8/mens-basketball-suny-cobleskill-to-host-fighting-tigers-boys-basketball-holiday-showcase.aspx

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, broccoli and pears. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

VISIT SANTA—3-5 p.m. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

CRAFT FRIDAY—3:30 p.m. “Tiny Christmas Painting.” Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

SANTA VISIT—5-7 p.m. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Explore Santa’s village. Visit the bakery, candy shop, general store and write a letter to Santa at the Post Office. All set to fun Christmas music. $10/carload. Continues 12/23. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 66 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair