HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

Discover Santa’s Village in Morris

HOLIDAY—6-8 p.m. “Holiday of Lights.” Walk through Santa’s village, featuring Santa’s hut, kissing bridge, hot cocoa bar, village bakery and candy shop, make your own ornament store, and more. Otsego County Fair, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyfair

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “First Presbyterian Church Alternative Market.” First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres

HOLIDAYS—1-4 p.m. Santa visits the house of BBQ. Brooks’ House of BBQ, 5560 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-1782 or visit https://www.facebook.com/@brookshouseofbbq

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas/

HOLIDAYS—4:30-7 p.m. “Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show.” Tickets required. Held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 12/29. Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.fenimorefarm.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR